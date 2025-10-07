Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.31%.Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,163.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65,020 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 241,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

