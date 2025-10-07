Wall Street Zen Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $136.05 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $135.42 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

