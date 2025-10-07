Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,635 shares of company stock worth $34,866,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

