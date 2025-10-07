AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.78. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 359.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AngioDynamics by 279.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.