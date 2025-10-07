Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $235.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.77. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $261.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 102.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

