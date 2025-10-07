Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMO. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.37.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $544.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

