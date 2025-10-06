First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,900 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.00. 3,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.95.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Best Stocks Under $15? 3 Low-Priced Picks With Upside
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Behind D-Wave’s Massive Week (And Why Rivals Also Popped)
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Broadcom’s VMware Push Takes Aim at Microsoft, Google, & Amazon
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.