First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,900 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.00. 3,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 405.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

