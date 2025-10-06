Joule Financial LLC Purchases 124 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

