Motiv8 Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $134.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

