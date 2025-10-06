UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 138.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $360.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.84 and its 200-day moving average is $353.45. The company has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

