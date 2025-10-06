First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 34.8% in September

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,700 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3%

FEP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. 6,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $349.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.79%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

