Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $292.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $296.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.