Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $141.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.22. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

