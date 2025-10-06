Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $562,221,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,491,000 after acquiring an additional 629,822 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CB opened at $283.99 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

