Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 262% compared to the average daily volume of 1,602 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 187.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,849,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 3,162,282 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,754. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $219.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

