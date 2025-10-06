Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

