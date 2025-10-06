iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Holdings Raised by Inlight Wealth Management LLC

Inlight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

