ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 97.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,032.22 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,040.23. The company has a market capitalization of $406.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $806.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

