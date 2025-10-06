iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Stock Holdings Boosted by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.40 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

