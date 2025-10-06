Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,139 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 88,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.