Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $134.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

