Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2025

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRFree Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $134.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

