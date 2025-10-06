Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,401 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 312,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 168,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,944,000 after purchasing an additional 357,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.