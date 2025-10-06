Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 103,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

