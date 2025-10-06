Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

