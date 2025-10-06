Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $110.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Melius started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.