Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3%

INTU opened at $679.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $700.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wall Street Zen cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

