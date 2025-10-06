Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.