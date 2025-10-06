iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $469.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.82. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.30 and its 200 day moving average is $411.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

