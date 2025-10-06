Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 15th

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,557.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $54,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

