Hillman Co. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Hillman Co. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 9.3% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Down 0.3%
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on INTU. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.
Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.