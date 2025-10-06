Hillman Co. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Hillman Co. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 9.3% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

INTU stock opened at $679.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.75. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.