Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

