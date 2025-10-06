Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $204.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day moving average is $191.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

