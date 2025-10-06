Cigna Group $CI Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 86,071.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471,249 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group accounts for 3.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Cigna Group worth $1,148,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $311.24 on Monday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $358.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.65.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.81.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

