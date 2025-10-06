Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Stock Position Cut by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.