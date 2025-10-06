Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $988,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $236.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.44. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.