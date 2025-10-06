SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL is CPR Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

CPR Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 4.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 192,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 80,160 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.49 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60.
About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.