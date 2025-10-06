KPP Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

