Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

