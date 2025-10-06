Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $166.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. The company has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

