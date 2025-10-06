Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,822,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,406,000 after buying an additional 657,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.