Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.94.

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $840.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The company has a market cap of $795.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $734.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

