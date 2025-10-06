SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Stock Position Lowered by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after purchasing an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,895 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,310,000 after buying an additional 233,536 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $104.83 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

