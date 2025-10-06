Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $300.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.15. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.