iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

