Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,002,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,599,000 after buying an additional 4,437,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,492,000 after buying an additional 1,326,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,391 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

