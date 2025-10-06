KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $286.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $815.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.53 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.