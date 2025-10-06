Autumn Glory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in ASML by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in ASML by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML stock opened at $1,032.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,040.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $806.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.31. The company has a market capitalization of $406.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

