ASML’s (ASML) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at New Street Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at New Street Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.80.

Shares of ASML traded up $19.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,051.77. The company had a trading volume of 400,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $806.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,059.00. The stock has a market cap of $413.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

