Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,980 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

