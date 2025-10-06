Running Oak Capital LLC Has $17.63 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,299 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $679.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $700.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.75. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

